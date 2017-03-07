San Francisco 49ers roster tracker 2017: Free agency signings, draft picks, trades & more

The San Francisco 49ers made a big splash this offseason in hiring Kyle Shanahan as their next head coach, and John Lynch as their next general manager. The Shanahan hiring was not a surprise, while the Lynch hiring was out of left field. Since then, Lynch has brought in some experienced football minds, and by all accounts things are off to a solid start for the new 49ers brain trust.

Free agency gets going on March 9, but the 49ers were active in advance. They signed DT Earl Mitchell, CB K’Waun Williams, and WR DeAndre Carter, all of whom were released at some point over the past six months. Additionally, they signed wide receiver Jeremy Kerley to a three-year contract extension. And like every other team, they signed some practice squad players to reserve/future contracts.

We’ll be covering all the offseason transactions that build the final roster, but this will serve as a clearinghouse for all of the transactions. We’ll link to all of them, and it will be pinned to the front page. Feel free to bookmark this if you want, as it will serve as a catch-up if you miss something along the way. I’ll updated it with each transaction, and include an updated time stamp.

UPDATED: June 8, 2017

49ers free agency additions (no comp pick impact)

2/24: DT Earl Mitchell signs 4-year deal

WR DeAndre Carter signs 2-year deal

2/21: CB K’Waun Williams signs 1-year deal

49ers free agency additions (potential comp pick impact)

3/9: Brian Hoyer, QB

Kyle Juszczyk, FB

Pierre Garcon, WR

Marquise Goodwin, WR

Logan Paulsen, TE

Malcolm Smith, LB

Robbie Gould, K

3/10: Matt Barkley, QB

Aldrick Robinson, WR

Brock Coyle, LB

Don Jones, DB

3/18: Dekoda Watson, LB

4/1: Tim Hightower, RB

4/7: Jayson DiManche, LB

4/18: Garry Gilliam, OL

5/1: Brandon Fusco, OL

Tim Barnes, C

6/2: Will Davis, CB

6/8: Elvis Dumervil, DE

Trades

3/15: Acquire Jeremy Zuttah from Ravens, swap sixth round picks

4/29: Acquire Kapri Bibbs, 2017 5th round pick for 2018 4th round pick

49ers free agency departures

3/9: Torrey Smith to Eagles

Antoine Bethea to Cardinals

Phil Dawson to Cardinals

3/20: Quinton Patton to Jets

3/21: Shaun Draughn to Giants

3/23: Michael Wilhoite to Seahawks

4/3: Nick Bellore to Lions

4/7: Marcus Cromartie to Bills

5/10: Blaine Gabbert to Cardinals

5/25: Gerald Hodges, Rod Streater to Bills

49ers free agents re-signed

3/4: WR Jeremy Kerley signs 3-year deal

3/16: DT Chris Jones signs 1-year deal

3/28: RB DuJuan Harris signs 1-year deal

49ers internal transactions

6/9: Evan Goodman released

6/2: Rashad Ross released

5/8: KD Cannon, DuJuan Harris, Bret Treadway released

4/7: Tramaine Brock released

3/8: Marcus Martin waived

3/7: Antoine Bethea released

3/6: Torrey Smith released

No tender for RFAs DuJuan Harris, Marcus Cromartie, Chris Davis

2/27: Mike Purcell, Carl Bradford tendered as ERFAs

2/1: P Brock Miller, OL Norman Price sign reserve/future contracts

1/19: WR Rashad Ross, K Nick Rose sign reserve/future contracts

Remaining free agents

QB Colin Kaepernick

QB Christian Ponder

QB Thad Lewis

TE Jim Dray

OG Andrew Tiller

OL Andrew Gardner

DT Glenn Dorsey

DT Tony Jerod-Eddie

CB Chris Davis

2017 NFL Draft picks

1 (3). Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

1 (31). Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

3 (2). Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado

3 (40). C.J. Beathard, QB, Iowa

4 (15). Joe Williams, RB, Utah

5 (2). George Kittle, TE, Iowa

5 (34). Trent Taylor, WR, Louisiana Tech

6 (14). D.J. Jones, DT, Ole Miss

6 (18). Pita Taumoepenu, LB, Utah

7 (11). Adrian Colbert, CB, Miami

Undrafted free agent additions

QB Nick Mullens, Southern Miss

RB Matt Breida, Georgia Southern

FB Tyler McCloskey, Houston

WR Victor Bolden, Oregon State

WR Kendrick Bourne, Eastern Washington

WR B.J. Johnson III

TE Cole Hikutini, Louisville

OL J.P. Flynn, Montana State

OL Erik Magnuson, Michigan

OL Darrell Williams Jr., Western Kentucky

OL Richard Levy

DE Noble Nwachukwu, West Virginia

LB Jimmie Gilbert, Colorado

LB Donavin Newsom, Missouri

DB Zach Franklin, Washburn

S Malik Golden, Penn State

S Lorenzo Jerome, Saint Francis (PA)

S Chanceller James

Roster

QB: Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley, C.J. Beathard, Nick Mullens

RB: Carlos Hyde, Joe Williams, Kapri Bibbs, Tim Hightower, Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida

FB: Kyle Juszczyk, Tyler McCloskey

WR: Pierre Garçon, Marquise Goodwin, Jeremy Kerley, Aldrick Robinson, DeAndre Smelter, Trent Taylor, Bruce Ellington, Aaron Burbridge, DeAndre Carter, Victor Bolden, Kendrick Bourne, B.J. Johnson III

TE: Vance McDonald, George Kittle, Logan Paulsen, Garrett Celek, Blake Bell, Cole Hikutini

OT: Joe Staley, Trenton Brown, Norman Price, John Theus

OG: Zane Beadles, Joshua Garnett, Garry Gilliam, Brandon Fusco

C: Jeremy Zuttah, Daniel Kilgore, Tim Barnes

OL: JP Flynn, Erik Magnuson, Richard Levy, Darrell Williams, Jr.

DL: Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner, Solomon Thomas, Aaron Lynch, Ronald Blair, Tank Carradine, Chris Jones, D.J. Jones, Pita Taumoepenu, Quinton Dial, Earl Mitchell, Noble Nwachukwu, Elvis Dumervil

LB: Ray-Ray Armstrong, Navorro Bowman, Ahmad Brooks, Brock Coyle, Reuben Foster, Eli Harold, Malcolm Smith, Dekoda Watson, Jimmie Gilbert, Donavin Newsom

CB: Rashard Robinson, Ahkello Witherspoon, Keith Reaser, Will Redmond, K’Waun Williams, Dontae Johnson, Prince Charles Iworah, Will Davis

FS: Jimmie Ward, Don Jones, Adrian Colbert, Lorenzo Jerome, Zach Franklin

SS: Eric Reid, Jaquiski Tartt, Vinnie Sunseri, Malik Golden, Chanceller James

K: Robbie Gould, Nick Rose

P: Bradley Pinion

LS: Kyle Nelson