San Francisco 49ers roster tracker 2017: Free agency signings, draft picks, trades & more

The San Francisco 49ers made a big splash this offseason in hiring Kyle Shanahan as their next head coach, and John Lynch as their next general manager. The Shanahan hiring was not a surprise, while the Lynch hiring was out of left field. Since then, Lynch has brought in some experienced football minds, and by all accounts things are off to a solid start for the new 49ers brain trust.
Free agency gets going on March 9, but the 49ers were active in advance. They signed DT Earl Mitchell, CB K’Waun Williams, and WR DeAndre Carter, all of whom were released at some point over the past six months. Additionally, they signed wide receiver Jeremy Kerley to a three-year contract extension. And like every other team, they signed some practice squad players to reserve/future contracts.
We’ll be covering all the offseason transactions that build the final roster, but this will serve as a clearinghouse for all of the transactions. We’ll link to all of them, and it will be pinned to the front page. Feel free to bookmark this if you want, as it will serve as a catch-up if you miss something along the way. I’ll updated it with each transaction, and include an updated time stamp.
UPDATED: June 8, 2017
Salary cap space: $72,397,252
49ers free agency additions (no comp pick impact)
2/24: DT Earl Mitchell signs 4-year deal
WR DeAndre Carter signs 2-year deal
2/21: CB K’Waun Williams signs 1-year deal
49ers free agency additions (potential comp pick impact)
3/9: Brian Hoyer, QB
Kyle Juszczyk, FB
Pierre Garcon, WR
Marquise Goodwin, WR
Logan Paulsen, TE
Malcolm Smith, LB
Robbie Gould, K
3/10: Matt Barkley, QB
Aldrick Robinson, WR
Brock Coyle, LB
Don Jones, DB
3/18: Dekoda Watson, LB
4/1: Tim Hightower, RB
4/7: Jayson DiManche, LB
4/18: Garry Gilliam, OL
5/1: Brandon Fusco, OL
Tim Barnes, C
6/2: Will Davis, CB
6/8: Elvis Dumervil, DE
Trades
3/15: Acquire Jeremy Zuttah from Ravens, swap sixth round picks
4/29: Acquire Kapri Bibbs, 2017 5th round pick for 2018 4th round pick
49ers free agency departures
3/9: Torrey Smith to Eagles
Antoine Bethea to Cardinals
Phil Dawson to Cardinals
3/20: Quinton Patton to Jets
3/21: Shaun Draughn to Giants
3/23: Michael Wilhoite to Seahawks
4/3: Nick Bellore to Lions
4/7: Marcus Cromartie to Bills
5/10: Blaine Gabbert to Cardinals
5/25: Gerald Hodges, Rod Streater to Bills
49ers free agents re-signed
3/4: WR Jeremy Kerley signs 3-year deal
3/16: DT Chris Jones signs 1-year deal
3/28: RB DuJuan Harris signs 1-year deal
49ers internal transactions
6/9: Evan Goodman released
6/2: Rashad Ross released
5/8: KD Cannon, DuJuan Harris, Bret Treadway released
4/7: Tramaine Brock released
3/8: Marcus Martin waived
3/7: Antoine Bethea released
3/6: Torrey Smith released
No tender for RFAs DuJuan Harris, Marcus Cromartie, Chris Davis
2/27: Mike Purcell, Carl Bradford tendered as ERFAs
2/1: P Brock Miller, OL Norman Price sign reserve/future contracts
1/19: WR Rashad Ross, K Nick Rose sign reserve/future contracts
Remaining free agents
QB Colin Kaepernick
QB Christian Ponder
QB Thad Lewis
TE Jim Dray
OG Andrew Tiller
OL Andrew Gardner
DT Glenn Dorsey
DT Tony Jerod-Eddie
CB Chris Davis
2017 NFL Draft picks
1 (3). Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
1 (31). Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
3 (2). Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado
3 (40). C.J. Beathard, QB, Iowa
4 (15). Joe Williams, RB, Utah
5 (2). George Kittle, TE, Iowa
5 (34). Trent Taylor, WR, Louisiana Tech
6 (14). D.J. Jones, DT, Ole Miss
6 (18). Pita Taumoepenu, LB, Utah
7 (11). Adrian Colbert, CB, Miami
Undrafted free agent additions
QB Nick Mullens, Southern Miss
RB Matt Breida, Georgia Southern
FB Tyler McCloskey, Houston
WR Victor Bolden, Oregon State
WR Kendrick Bourne, Eastern Washington
WR B.J. Johnson III
TE Cole Hikutini, Louisville
OL J.P. Flynn, Montana State
OL Erik Magnuson, Michigan
OL Darrell Williams Jr., Western Kentucky
OL Richard Levy
DE Noble Nwachukwu, West Virginia
LB Jimmie Gilbert, Colorado
LB Donavin Newsom, Missouri
DB Zach Franklin, Washburn
S Malik Golden, Penn State
S Lorenzo Jerome, Saint Francis (PA)
S Chanceller James
Roster
QB: Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley, C.J. Beathard, Nick Mullens
RB: Carlos Hyde, Joe Williams, Kapri Bibbs, Tim Hightower, Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida
FB: Kyle Juszczyk, Tyler McCloskey
WR: Pierre Garçon, Marquise Goodwin, Jeremy Kerley, Aldrick Robinson, DeAndre Smelter, Trent Taylor, Bruce Ellington, Aaron Burbridge, DeAndre Carter, Victor Bolden, Kendrick Bourne, B.J. Johnson III
TE: Vance McDonald, George Kittle, Logan Paulsen, Garrett Celek, Blake Bell, Cole Hikutini
OT: Joe Staley, Trenton Brown, Norman Price, John Theus
OG: Zane Beadles, Joshua Garnett, Garry Gilliam, Brandon Fusco
C: Jeremy Zuttah, Daniel Kilgore, Tim Barnes
OL: JP Flynn, Erik Magnuson, Richard Levy, Darrell Williams, Jr.
DL: Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner, Solomon Thomas, Aaron Lynch, Ronald Blair, Tank Carradine, Chris Jones, D.J. Jones, Pita Taumoepenu, Quinton Dial, Earl Mitchell, Noble Nwachukwu, Elvis Dumervil
LB: Ray-Ray Armstrong, Navorro Bowman, Ahmad Brooks, Brock Coyle, Reuben Foster, Eli Harold, Malcolm Smith, Dekoda Watson, Jimmie Gilbert, Donavin Newsom
CB: Rashard Robinson, Ahkello Witherspoon, Keith Reaser, Will Redmond, K’Waun Williams, Dontae Johnson, Prince Charles Iworah, Will Davis
FS: Jimmie Ward, Don Jones, Adrian Colbert, Lorenzo Jerome, Zach Franklin
SS: Eric Reid, Jaquiski Tartt, Vinnie Sunseri, Malik Golden, Chanceller James
K: Robbie Gould, Nick Rose
P: Bradley Pinion
LS: Kyle Nelson
