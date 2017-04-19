Golden Nuggets: Welcome to San Francisco, Gilliam

Good morning! I’m back again with another batch of links for all of yas. First things first though, the 49ers got a Seattle offensive lineman to come south and join the team—and the opinions are mixed.

I’ll tell you what he isn’t: Marcus Martin. I’ll tell you what he is: Depth. And for $1.4 million guaranteed, I’ll take it. If that’s burned to kick the tires on the guy, go for it. It’s not a $15 million deal and it’s not like there’s a rockstar in the draft this year the 49ers can snag. Not when they have so many holes and there’s so many better options for those holes available.

Ok, sure the guy has been benched and the 1-2 man is bursting into song that we have him, but if it doesn’t work out, $1.4 million really isn’t going to break anything. For all we know, Trenton Brown may not work out in this offense. Let’s see how this cat does.

With the way the front office has been careful with the cap and the fact they need some O-line depth that isn’t Brandon Thomas or Marcus Martin, I see no problem bringing this guy in to see what he’s got.

Onto the links!

