2017 NFL schedule release rumors: 49ers likely not on the late MNF game

The schedule release rumor mill is already on fire!

By David Fucillo Updated
The NFL will release the 2017 regular season schedule at 5 p.m. PT Thursday evening, but as is always the case, the rumors are already coming in. We’ll track all rumors in here, and pull out 49ers-specific rumors as they pop up. And of course, we’ll have the full schedule as soon as it’s available.

Fooch’s update: 49ers might be traveling to Seattle in Week 2

Fooch’s update: 49ers-Giants might be Week 10

The most notable rumor slightly connected to the 49ers comes out of Denver. Broncos beat writer Mike Klis is reporting the Denver Broncos are expected to open the 2017 season at home vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

This is noteworthy because given the mountain time zone involved, there is a good chance this is the late Monday Night Football game. The 49ers have played that game the last two years, and have had to follow it up with a trip east to one of the teams that had played the Thursday kickoff game. Needless to say, it was brutal, and that doesn’t even factor in my having to waiting for a late Monday kickoff (it is all about me, after all!).

The other rumor has Washington hosting the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. The 49ers face Washington this year, so that will not be happening on Turkey Day. And it’s safe to say the 49ers won’t be playing on Thanksgiving in any other matchup.

Here’s the full list of 49ers opponents.

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Philadelphia Eagles, Washington, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

