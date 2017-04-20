2017 NFL schedule release rumors: 49ers likely not on the late MNF game

The NFL will release the 2017 regular season schedule at 5 p.m. PT Thursday evening, but as is always the case, the rumors are already coming in. We’ll track all rumors in here, and pull out 49ers-specific rumors as they pop up. And of course, we’ll have the full schedule as soon as it’s available.

Fooch’s update: 49ers might be traveling to Seattle in Week 2

If I'm a #49ers fan looking to go on a road trip, I might start perusing Seattle area hotels around Week 2. #littlebird — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) April 20, 2017

Fooch’s update: 49ers-Giants might be Week 10

Francesa just announced the #Giants 2017 schedule on air. Here's what it is, if he's correct: pic.twitter.com/XJAEHUAXMj — Tom Hanslin (@tomhanslin) April 20, 2017

The most notable rumor slightly connected to the 49ers comes out of Denver. Broncos beat writer Mike Klis is reporting the Denver Broncos are expected to open the 2017 season at home vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

League Network source: Broncos to open 2017 season at home vs LA Chargers on Monday night. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) April 20, 2017

This is noteworthy because given the mountain time zone involved, there is a good chance this is the late Monday Night Football game. The 49ers have played that game the last two years, and have had to follow it up with a trip east to one of the teams that had played the Thursday kickoff game. Needless to say, it was brutal, and that doesn’t even factor in my having to waiting for a late Monday kickoff (it is all about me, after all!).

The other rumor has Washington hosting the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. The 49ers face Washington this year, so that will not be happening on Turkey Day. And it’s safe to say the 49ers won’t be playing on Thanksgiving in any other matchup.

#Redskins to host first Thanksgiving game in franchise history, pet source https://t.co/nlL1tSAmns — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) April 20, 2017

Here’s the full list of 49ers opponents.

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Philadelphia Eagles, Washington, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks