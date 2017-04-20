The San Francisco 49ers open the 2017 season with a home game against the Carolina Panthers, and it is not surprising they are an underdog. The Las Vegas SuperBook and an online sportsbook both have the 49ers installed as a four-point home underdog to open the season. The OVER/UNDER is set at 49 at the SuperBook and 48.5 online.

The 49ers are on their fourth coach in as many seasons. This year will mark the second straight year the new head coach will enter the home opener as an underdog. Last year, Chip Kelly’s 49ers opened as a 2.5-point underdog against the then St. Louis Rams. When Jim Tomsula took over as head coach in 2015, the 49ers opened as a 3.5-point favorite against the Minnesota Vikings. That line swung significantly, and the 49ers were a field goal favorite by kickoff. In Jim Harbaugh’s final season, the 49ers opened as a 3.5-point favorite on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

The past two years, I was very comfortable taking the points with the 49ers in their Monday Night Football openers. The west coast home team has an edge in MNF games against teams from the east. This year, the 49ers get an east coast team, but in a more reasonable time at 1:25 p.m. PT. It makes it a little more difficult, but for the time being, I’m inclined to take the points. But a lot could change with this line, so we’ll see how it shakes out.