Garry Gilliam contract gives him 4th highest 49ers OL cap hit

The San Francisco 49ers signed restricted free agent offensive lineman Garry Gilliam to a one-year contract earlier this week. The Seattle Seahawks elected to not match the deal, and so Gilliam joins the 49ers.

The 49ers had reportedly offered Gilliam a multi-year deal, but he turned it down and eventually signed the one-year deal. NN cap expert Jason Hurley has the details of the contract. The deal is worth $2.2 million, with $1.25 million fully guaranteed at signing. It includes a $1.4 million base salary ($750,000 guaranteed), a signing bonus of $500,000, and per-game roster bonuses totaling $300,000. He missed two games last season, so the roster bonus money counts for $262,500 against the salary cap. If he plays all 16 games, the 49ers’ cap would then be charged for the two extra games.

Garry Gilliam's terms, 1yr $1.4M base, $500K signing bonus, $300K per game roster bonus($262,500 counts against the cap), $2,162,500 cap # — Jason Hurley (@Jay_AB81) April 21, 2017

Ok can confirm that Gilliam got $750K of his $1.4M base salary guaranteed at signing. — Jason Hurley (@Jay_AB81) April 21, 2017

The 49ers 2017 offensive line cap charges are topped by Joe Staley, at $11,056,250. His base salary goes down each of the next two years, dropping his cap hits to $7.7 million in those final two years of his contract.

Zane Beadles is next on the list, with a cap hit of $4,033,333. He is signed through 2018, with a cap hit that year of $4,083,334. Newly acquired center Jeremy Zuttah is third with a cap hit of $3.5 million. He has that same cap hit in 2018, the final year of his deal. Gilliam is now third on the list, just ahead of Joshua Garnett’s $2,114,616 cap charge.

Daniel Kilgore remains quite inexpensive, with a cap charge of $1.7 million. He is in the final year of his contract and competing with Zuttah for the center role. Kilgore is talented, but struggles to stay healthy. If he loses the center job to Zuttah, does he move to left guard and replace Zane Beadles? Or does he become a utility player in the final year of his contract?