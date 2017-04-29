The 2017 NFL draft is wrapping up, and with the San Francisco 49ers just about wrapped up with their draft picks, we now turn to undrafted free agency. The 49ers now have 84 players on their roster. They can sign up to six undrafted free agents to fill out their 90-man roster.

Important note: These names are not official yet. This time is notorious for players deciding on one team and then choosing another or a reporter getting the UDFA signing wrong or confusing a rookie minicamp invite for an actual signing. We'll collect all the rumors here and the 49ers will confirm them at some point in the next week or so.

Most of these undrafted signings will not make the 53-man roster, but we all know it provides a chance for Kory Sheets Was Our Future mentality. The 49ers have worked their share of UDFAs into their roster in recent years, but with a new coaching staff and front office, it will be interesting to see how this process goes for them.

I'll be posting tweets as they appear, but I have also dropped in a widget featuring the 49ers beat writer Twitter list. There should be plenty of info there. You can see a list of best available players here.

UPDATES

JIhaad Pretlow, DB, Fordham

This is what dreams are made of... The moment UDFA DB Jihaad Pretlow (Fordham) got the call from the 49ers ( : la_rivers/IG) A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Apr 29, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

Joey Augustin, WR, Charleston (for tryout)

Charleston (W. Va.) WR Joey Augustin invited to 49ers rookie minicamp on tryout basis — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2017

Cole Hikutini, TE, Louisville

#Louisville TE Cole Hikutini is signing with the #49ers as an undrafted free agent. A recent injury led to a long wait today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2017

Donavin Newsom, LB, Missouri

Donavin Newsom agrees to undrafted FA deal with the 49ers, his agent confirms. — Blake Toppmeyer (@btoppmeyer) April 29, 2017

Victor Bolden, WR, Oregon State

I'm a 49er! I want to thank the 49er organization for believing in me and everyone whose gotten me to this point. pic.twitter.com/8PeN2ZAHOo — Victor Bolden (@vbolden6era) April 29, 2017

K.D. Cannon, WR, Baylor

Proud to be apart of the @49ers — KD CANNON (@IAmTheOne_9) April 29, 2017

#49ers signing Baylor WR KD Cannon as an undrafted rookie, per source. — Riley Auman (@junioraumanac) April 29, 2017

Lorenzo Jerome, S, Saint Francis

.@RedFlashFB safety Lorenzo Jerome will sign as an undrafted free agent with the @49ers. pic.twitter.com/8NHHK4lueb — Alex Cawley (@Cawley_WTAJ) April 29, 2017

JP Flynn, OL, Montana State

JP Flynn, OL, Montana State to #49ers — Mike Loyko (@NEPD_Loyko) April 29, 2017

Matt Breida, RB, Georgia Southern

Matt Breida, RB, Georgia Southern to #49ers — Mike Loyko (@NEPD_Loyko) April 29, 2017

Nick Mullens, QB, Southern Miss

Nick Mullens, QB, Soutern Miss to #49ers — Mike Loyko (@NEPD_Loyko) April 29, 2017

Jimmie Gilbert, LB, Colorado

Former @RunRalphieRun LB Jimmie Gilbert signing with 49ers as PFA. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 29, 2017

Erik Magnuson, OT, Michigan

Proud to announce I have agreed to terms with the @49ers ! Excited to get there and get to work! — Erik Magnuson (@erikmagnuson78) April 29, 2017

U-M's Erik Magnuson heading to 49ers as an UDFA — Mark Snyder (@Mark__Snyder) April 29, 2017

Darrell Williams, OT, Western Kentucky

OT @diesel62wku is headed to the west coast as a San Francisco 49er, joining fellow #WKU alum Prince Charles Iworah #UDFA #ProTops pic.twitter.com/9AlcaNiScH — WKU Football (@WKUFootball) April 29, 2017

Jon Toth, C, Kentucky - per his agent

Former Kentucky C Jon Toth has not signed with the 49ers. He will soon be fully healthy and expected to find a team shortly thereafter. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 30, 2017

Kendrick Bourne, WR, Eastern Washington