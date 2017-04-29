 clock menu more-arrow no yes

49ers undrafted free agent tracker 2017: All the signings and rumors

The San Francisco 49ers have wrapped up the 2017 NFL Draft, and will now begin signing undrafted free agents. Rumors will fly fast and furious, so we are tracking them all here.

The 2017 NFL draft is wrapping up, and with the San Francisco 49ers just about wrapped up with their draft picks, we now turn to undrafted free agency. The 49ers now have 84 players on their roster. They can sign up to six undrafted free agents to fill out their 90-man roster.

Important note: These names are not official yet. This time is notorious for players deciding on one team and then choosing another or a reporter getting the UDFA signing wrong or confusing a rookie minicamp invite for an actual signing. We'll collect all the rumors here and the 49ers will confirm them at some point in the next week or so.

Most of these undrafted signings will not make the 53-man roster, but we all know it provides a chance for Kory Sheets Was Our Future mentality. The 49ers have worked their share of UDFAs into their roster in recent years, but with a new coaching staff and front office, it will be interesting to see how this process goes for them.

I'll be posting tweets as they appear, but I have also dropped in a widget featuring the 49ers beat writer Twitter list. There should be plenty of info there. You can see a list of best available players here.

UPDATES

JIhaad Pretlow, DB, Fordham

This is what dreams are made of... The moment UDFA DB Jihaad Pretlow (Fordham) got the call from the 49ers ( : la_rivers/IG)

Joey Augustin, WR, Charleston (for tryout)

Cole Hikutini, TE, Louisville

Donavin Newsom, LB, Missouri

Victor Bolden, WR, Oregon State

K.D. Cannon, WR, Baylor

Lorenzo Jerome, S, Saint Francis

JP Flynn, OL, Montana State

Matt Breida, RB, Georgia Southern

Nick Mullens, QB, Southern Miss

Jimmie Gilbert, LB, Colorado

Erik Magnuson, OT, Michigan

Darrell Williams, OT, Western Kentucky

Jon Toth, C, Kentucky - per his agent

Kendrick Bourne, WR, Eastern Washington

