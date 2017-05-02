Players, picks acquired through the 49ers 2017 NFL draft trades

The San Francisco 49ers were incredibly active during the three days of the 2017 NFL draft. The team made six trades, which was one short of the team record. John Lynch joked after the draft that they should have made another deal just for purposes of the record. He also acknowledged his own surprise at being so active.

“I had no idea I was going to trade that much. I thought I was a fairly conservative guy and that we were just going to have a calm draft. I think the only reason that transpired like that is because of the opportunity that came our way with Chicago. We came in with a lot of picks, 10. We ended having 10, but also as I said, gained two in next year’s. So, put ourselves in great position. But, what that also did with all the picks we already had is gave us the ammunition to win C.J. Beathard and Joe Williams were guys we really wanted. We could say, ‘Let’s go up and get that guy so we know we get him,’ and still feel good about the quantity of picks we had.”

We won’t know how any of these trades will pan out for at least a couple years. Barring future trades, we’ll know the full contingent of players when the 2018 NFL draft ends. But even that won’t tell us everything. In March 2013, the 49ers traded Alex Smith to the Kansas City Chiefs for second round picks in the 2013 and 2014 drafts. After additional dealing, it resulted in Tank Carradine, Corey Lemonier, Chris Borland, and Carlos Hyde. Make of that what you will.

And so, here are the deals the 49ers made this past week. The trades impacted the following additions to the 49ers roster:

DE Solomon Thomas

LB Reuben Foster

RB Kapri Bibbs (veteran)

QB C.J. Beathard

RB Joe Williams

WR Trent Taylor

CB Adrian Colbert

2018 2nd round pick

2018 third round pick

1. Traded down from pick No. 2 to No. 3

49ers receive No. 3 ( Solomon Thomas ), No. 67 (3rd - traded to Saints), No. 111 (4th - traded to Seahawks), 2018 3rd

), No. 67 (3rd - traded to Saints), No. 111 (4th - traded to Seahawks), 2018 3rd Bears receive No. 2 (Mitchell Trubisky)

2. Traded up from No. 34 to No. 31

49ers receive No. 31 ( Reuben Foster )

) Seahawks receive No. 34 (2nd - traded to Jaguars), No. 111 (4th - S Tedric Thompson )

3. Traded pick No. 67

49ers receive No. 229 (7th - CB Adrian Colbert), 2018 2nd

Saints receive No. 67 (3rd - RB Alvin Kamara )

4. Traded up from No. 109 to No. 104

49ers receive No. 104 (3rd - C.J. Beathard)

Vikings receive No. 109 (4th - DT Jaleel Johnson ), No. 219 (7th - WR Stacy Coley )

5. Traded for RB Kapri Bibbs

49ers receive RB Kapri Bibbs and No. 177 (5th - WR Trent Taylor )

) Broncos receive 2018 4th

6. Traded up from No. 143 to No. 121