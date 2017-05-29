49ers greats enjoying a fun night out

The members of the 1980s San Francisco 49ers teams have historically been quite tight. They celebrate as each member has earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with Eddie DeBartolo’s induction bringing such an opportunity.

More recently, Dwight Clark’s announcement that he has ALS has rallied the old 49ers together. Most recently, they spent Memorial Day weekend together. I think they are in las Vegas, but I’m not quite positive.

The pictures below show a whole host of 49ers greats. The first picture shows Dwight Clark with Joe Montana, Ronnie Lott, Jerry Rice, Roger Craig, Harris Barton, and someone (in the Yankee t-shirt) I cannot identify. The second picture shows that group plus Eddie DeBartolo and several other folks.

It looks like they had a good time this weekend, and I thought it was worth sharing.