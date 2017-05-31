Live streams for 49ers '2017 State of the Franchise' Event

The San Francisco 49ers are holding a unique event on Wednesday — well, unique for them. The organization is hosting season ticket holders for what they are billing as the “2017 State of the Franchise” event. Jed York, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan, and team president Al Guido are among the members of the organization who will speak.

The event gets going at 7:30 p.m. PT today (Wednesday, May 31). Tickets were made available to season-ticket holders, but everybody else will be able to watch the event via various live stream options. It will stream live on 49ers.com/live, on the 49ers Facebook page, on their Periscope account, and through the team’s mobile app.

Jennifer Chan will be on hand, and we’ll keep an eye out for anything interesting that comes from the event. If you can’t watch one of the live streams, the 49ers beat writers will likely be tweeting from the event. You can follow them on our 49ers media Twitter list.