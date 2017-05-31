The San Francisco 49ers opened practice to the media on Wednesday, marking the second such time during phase three of the offseason workout program. Practices still do not have “live contact,” but there are 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills where the offense and the defense square off. There were a few plays that stood out on both sides of the ball.

Best run of the day

Rookie running back Matt Breida from Georgia Southern took a hand off from rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard and broke through to the second level of the defense. He looked fast and low with good lateral movement.

Best pass of the day No. 1

Veteran quarterback Matt Barkley threw a pass to the flat in traffic to DeAndre Carter who held onto the ball while being covered by Dontae Johnson. It was a tight window with good coverage from Johnson.

Best pass of the day No. 2

Another throw from Barkley, this time threading the needle to rookie tight end Cole Hikutini, who was being covered by both Johnson and Jaquiski Tartt.

Best defensive play No. 1:

Quarterback Brian Hoyer completed a pass to Tim Hightower in the flat who was covered by Malcolm Smith. Smith subsequently clotheslined the running back who dropped the ball for a fumble. (No. There is not supposed to be live tackling.)

Best defensive play No. 2:

Hoyer’s pass that was intended for Pierre Garcon was broken up by cornerback Rashard Robinson. Garçon ran a comeback route and Robinson read exactly what he was doing. Robinson kept his coverage tight, getting in front of Garçon who never had a chance.

Best defensive play No. 3:

Hoyer threw a long pass to DeAndre Smelter who was closely covered by Keith Reaser. Reaser, who is making a case to start at corner with Robinson, broke up the play by getting in front of Smelter.