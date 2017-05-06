Golden Nuggets: Begin the rookie minicamp

Here come the rookies! The San Francisco 49ers began their rookie minicamp Friday and I couldn’t be happier. The roster overhaul is as sudden as it is dramatic. A lot of the old roster holdovers from the Trent Baalke era have been handed pink slips while the new blood arriving show more promise than anything the 49ers have signed previously.

This is where you can be patiently optimistic. And yes, I said the same thing last year, this year.I look at what the 49ers have done, and what they’re going to do and I have to say at least they are doing it the right way. Right way being, I get all these signings. We need to be patient, we need to not be expecting results immediately, but I am digging everything John Lynch has put together. For those of you naysayers that still don’t think Lynch has what it takes, listen to an interview and tell me he at least ISN’T smart. Dude is, and I think that’s why he’ll succeed. Plus, it’s not a matter of fitting players into an offense, it’s fitting GOOD players into a GOOD offense. Get optimistic and get patient, 49ers fan. We may have a light at the end of this tunnel.

Plus, does anyone else see a lot of a correlation between Kyle Shanahan’s hire and Bill Walsh’s?

It’s a pretty normal Friday with the rookie camp. Here’s your links.

NFL draft deception: Stories of smoke screens and subterfuge (ESPN)

The good and not so good from 49ers rookie minicamp (Cohn)

49ers add speed, sign UDFA wide receiver KD Cannon (PFF)

For undrafted safety Lorenzo Jerome, 49ers were an easy choice (Barrows)

49ers rookies debut new jersey numbers (Biderman)

Short and not so sweet: 49ers WR Taylor runs angry (Branch)

Takeaways from the field at 49ers rookie minicamp (Biderman)

49ers Solomon Thomas shines, Reuben Foster watches at rookie camp (Inman)

Solomon Thomas cameo among things to watch in 49ers rookie minicamp (ESPN)

49ers’ John Lynch got a Christmas phone call from Solomon Thomas (Barrows)

What a horrible night to have a curse...