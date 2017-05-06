Carlos Hyde Isn't A Lock To Make The Team

So everyone and their mama has been saying for some time that Carlos Hyde is a franchise player. At least all these national talking heads are. But now that Lynch and Co. have brought in all these running backs via the draft, trade and UDFAs, it makes you wonder if Hyde is really as valuable as all these "experts" say he is.



Here's the list of running backs on the 90-man roster:

RB

Carlos Hyde

Tim Hightower

Joe Williams

DuJuan Harris

Kapri Bibbs

Raheem Mostert

Matt Breida



FB

Kyle Juszczyk

Tyler McCloskey

Thing is, I still believe Hyde ultimately makes the 53-man roster, but it all comes down to his ability to stay on the field. Maybe rotating carries with guys like Hightower, Williams and Harris/Bibbs/Breida (Mostert doesn't have a legit chance) will reduce the amount of punishment Hyde takes. Hyde is extremely talented; at his best he can be spectacular. But you wonder moving forward if the 49ers believe he's worth giving an extension to because he's constantly injured, and on top of that he's not the most dynamic receiver.



Hightower isn't quite the runner Hyde is, but he's a more proven receiver (he had a 63 catch season in 2009), so he offers a little more flexibility than Hyde does. But this is really about paving the way for Joe Williams. We all know about his backstory, and it's great that John Lynch talks about putting a support system in place for Williams (and the team in general), but ultimately it's about his game. Williams ran a 4.41 at the combine (and a 4.36 at his pro day; he didn't have to do the 40 at his pro day, but he did it because he didn't like his combine time and felt like he could beat it). He's not nearly as big as Hyde, but he's a more dynamic player, and while his receiving stats at Utah weren't the greatest because of the system they ran (might have been QB issues too), I saw some footage of him catching passes at the Combine and he looked pretty smooth.



Hyde, Hightower and Williams are my favorites to make the team. I think the 49ers will carry 4 running backs because of Hyde's health, and they do have an intriguing group to choose from. We all know Harris, but Bibbs has some intrigue as a 3rd down back. He's still unproven (only 93 snaps last season), but had a 71.4 receiving score and 77.4 pass blocking score according to Pro Football Focus, so the potential is there.



As for Breida, his stats took a huge hit this past season. Apparently they had a QB that ran like a 4.3 40, so they ran triple option to utilize that speed, and Breida's #'s suffered as a result. His receiving numbers are underwhelming, but Breida does have the ability to make big plays with his speed. He averaged around 8 yards per carry his first two years at Georgia Southern. I don't think he makes the 53 but I'd love to stash him on the practice squad and see what he ultimately becomes.



Fullback is all Juszczyk. He's your 3rd down RB because of his ability to catch passes, and he's also an elite-level pass blocker. For people who've been saying the 49ers overpaid for him and he's "just a fullback", you don't know what you're talking about. Shanahan will play him in a lot of different spots, and he's so valuable in both the run and pass game. Bruce Miller did gain a bit of a following while he was a 49er (before he lost his mind), so I think Juszczyk (or "Juice") will also garner his share of fans. I'm really looking forward to watching him play.



Here's my rundown of where I believe players will end up:



53-Man

QB: Hoyer, Barkley, Beathard

RB: Hyde, Hightower, Williams, Bibbs, Juszczyk



Practice Squad

QB Nick Mullens

RB Matt Breida

FB/TE Tyler McCloskey

Cut

RB DuJuan Harris

RB Raheem Mostert



Next Up: Wide Receivers. It's actually not as muddled as people think. The top 5 are pretty much set in stone; the real battle will be for the last 1-2 spots, and it's definitely worth keeping an eye on.