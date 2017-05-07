49ers have post-draft front office shakeup

Days after the completion of the 2017 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have parted ways with two front office personnel. According to Tim Kawakami of the San Jose Mercury News, director of pro personnel Mike Williams and assistant director of pro personnel Quentus Cumby are no longer with the team.

The news comes after a report from the Scouting Academy's Dan Hatman indicating the 49ers have parted ways with southern regional scout Bob Morris earlier in the week. Moreover, it continues the shakeup in the front office after assistant general manager Tom Gamble and director of college scouting Matt Malaspina parted ways with the 49ers one month into the hiring of general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Mike Williams was finishing up his third season as director of pro personnel with the 49ers. Along with being responsible for maintaining continuous depth on the 49ers roster, Williams also monitored all NFL rosters, and those around other professional football leagues, with an emphasis on scouting talent of upcoming pro free agents.

Quentus Cumby was finishing up his 10th year with the 49ers and his third as the assistant director of pro personnel. Prior to being an assistant director, he spent the previous seven years as the team's pro personnel scout. Along with assisting Williams on monitoring all NFL rosters and evaluating talent of upcoming pro free agents, Cumby served as the 49ers weekly advance scout for the personnel and coaching staffs, as well as assisting with draft preparation.

Bob Morris was finishing up his sixth year with the 49ers as the team's southern regional scout. Prior to joining the 49ers, Morris spent the previous eight years as an area scout for the Cleveland Browns.

The move is part of the continued roster and personnel shakeup under the new regime of Lynch and Shanahan, where no stones are left unturned.

Although it's not a complete purge of the front office personnel similar to what the Buffalo Bills went through a few days ago (firing all their scouts), moving on from Williams and Cumby is intriguing and welcoming, especially considering the talent level - or lack thereof - that was brought in via free agency over the years of adding depth to the roster.

Ultimately, those poor decisions are on Trent Baalke, but Williams and Cumby played their part in evaluating and acquiring the NFL talent that never came to fruition. Moreover, it's not like Paraag Marathe and the Analytics department were an impediment to adding quality talent, since they were like gangbusters in what appeared to be a singing frenzy of nearly half the league in free agency under the Lynch and Shanahan show.

Granted, the results of the success in acquiring the boatload of talent in free agency this year is yet to be determined, but the paradigm shift in philosophy is obvious, exciting, welcoming, and long over due.

It's not shocking Lynch and Shanahan want those NFL talent evaluators to be cut from the same philosophical cloth the new regime desires to employ. As for the collegiate scouting realm, moving on from Bob Morris is typical for May departures in the scouting community, and I'm keeping my eyes open to see if any other scouts are let go.

I'm interested to see if the 49ers keep National Football Scouting representative Kyle O'Dell. A change there could mean a change of scouting services, or to go sans scouting service completely opting to go unaffiliated like the New England Patriots, since the move to the new draft grading system inspired by the Patriots is now embraced by the 49ers.

We will keep our ears to the ground monitoring any future movement in the 49ers scouting department.