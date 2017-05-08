Golden Nuggets: S***, I been cut already?

Good morning, 49ers fans. After a relatively quiet couple of days at rookie minicamp, we had some action on Sunday. The 49ers cut wide receiver K.D. Cannon, according to multiple reports. The team has not formally announced the move yet, but the expectation is they will replace Cannon with one of their minicamp tryout candidates.

General manager John Lynch appears to be honest and up-front when asked questions, so I am curious what he will have to say about this move. He does not have any media scheduled yet, but he has been open to radio appearances, so maybe we hear sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, it sounds like Cannon’s release was probably not about talent. These two tweets popped up.

Saw him make a catch over the middle, didn’t finish running out the rep. Thought he might have tweaked something, but it's an attitude thing https://t.co/atiXWkQasK — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) May 7, 2017

From what I saw at Friday minicamp, Cannon didn't show much urgency or hustle ... but could be more reasons he got cut https://t.co/67GtpIkXEu — Cam Inman (@CamInman) May 7, 2017

I have not gotten any further specifics, but it sounds like lack of urgency and hustle might very well be the reasons. Given the new culture John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are trying to implement in the 49ers organization, it would make a lot of sense. We don’t know nearly enough about Cannon to say anything for certain, but that’s what we’ve got so far. We’ll see if we ever get an explanation.

K.D. Cannon released

Miscellaneous

