Questions, observations for 49ers mandatory minicamp

The San Francisco 49ers are back for the final week of the offseason workout program. The team hosts their mandatory minicamp, and that means extra media availability.

The minicamp will run Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a Kyle Shanahan press conference at 11:15 a.m. PT. That will be followed by select players speaking to the media. Finally, practice will get going at 1:15 p.m. Thursday will feature meetings and strength and conditioning work, which means no media availability.

Jennifer Chan and Tracy Sandler will be on hand for the practice and media availability both days. For practice, do you have anything in particular you’d like to hear about? Depth chart information is the most valuable when it comes to these non-contact workouts, but what else would you like to hear about?

We’ll have plenty about all of this, but drop a note in the comments with anything you are particularly interested in, and maybe Jennifer and Tracy can check that out or ask that question.