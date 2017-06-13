The San Francisco 49ers opened up their mandatory minicamp and had 100% attendance from those who could participate. Solomon Thomas and Kendrick Bourne were still not able to attend due to school attendance reasons. We sat the usual calisthenics followed by position drills. The team then went into their team 11-on-11 drills which included a 2 minute drill and red zone work. Here are are the top plays of the day:

Brian Hoyer to George Kittle for a touchdown

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and Hoyer have heard all of the questions about Hoyer’s lack of throwing the deep ball when media has been able to watch practice. He called a few up today. After play action to Raheem Mostert, Hoyer threw a deep ball to the right hand side and Kittle took it all the way to the end zone for a touchdown.

Hoyer to Marquise Goodwin

Another play action, this time to Tim Hightower, followed by Hoyer throwing the ball to Goodwin deep on the right hand side. Goodwin had some decent separation fro Keith Reaser.

During two minute drills:

Matt Barkley to Garrett Celek

Barkley threw a pass deep between the numbers for a completion to Garrett Celek who was being covered by Jaquiski Tartt

Vinnie Sunseri with a sack

Barkley stepped back and Sunseri broke through the line, virtually untouched for a sack. Without live hitting, the broken play continued with an attempt to DeAndre Carter that was broken up by Adrian Colbert.

Arik Armstead with a sack

Hoyer had the long arms of Armstead in his face after his drop back which counts as a sack. The broken play continued, because there is no live hitting, and Dontae Johnson broke up the pass intended for Pierre Garçon.

During red zone drills:

NaVorro Bowman with an interception

Hoyer attempted a pass to Kittle which was broken up by Ahkello Witherspoon and Bowman was able to grab the ball before it hit the ground.

Sunseri with an interception

A wobbly throw by C.J. Beathard in the red zone was picked off by Sunsei for his second play of the day.

Nick Mullens to Cole Hikutini

Undrafted quarterback Mullens threw to the Cole Hikutini at back of the end zone for a touchdown.