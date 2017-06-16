Golden Nuggets: Entering the dead zone

We are now officially entering the six week dead zone between OTAs and training camp. Hopefully all of our players will stay in shape and out of trouble. It looks like Armstead, Buckner, Blair, Harold and maybe Thomas are heading over to train together in Hawaii after the first of the month. Hoyer is also planning on holding some workouts of his own with the wide receivers between now and training camp. I wonder how many other 49ers players have plans to workout together?

I personally have found myself caught up in the early hype. I have become a believer that Shanahan can turn this group of players into a team that may have a chance in almost every game. I am excited about our defensive line, our linebackers, even our cornerbacks. I am also beginning to be sold on our receivers and their ability to get open. While I am not completely sold on our offensive line, I have faith in Shanahan and John Benton to be able to field a good enough product to work with our new system.

For those of you that are interested, I am planning to get started with a new series of articles next week that focus on our position coaches. Hopefully it will help fill in the time.

Anyway, onto the hot links:

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport Evaluates Each Phase of 49ers Offseason Joe Fann

4 Player Updates from 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Joe Fann

Rookie review: Status report on the 49ers' large, talented draft class Matt Barrows

Niners OT Joe Staley: 'I'm enjoying football again' Marc Sessler

Eric Reid: "I Feel Like I Was Made for This Position" Keiana Martin

49ers notes: Rookie tight end Kittle impresses in offseason program Matt Maiocco

49ers RB Hyde received all first team reps during offseason practices David Neumann

49ers Kyle Shanahan wins veteran's emphatic praise Cam Inman

Kyle Shanahan's football knowledge has 49ers buying in Nick Wagoner

Lawrence Okoye turns down Oxford education for Dolphins Adam Stites