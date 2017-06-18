Golden Nuggets: Goodell still wrong about Colin Kaepernick

Good morning everyone. Today (or more accurately: yesterday), we got some news from Roger Goodell, in which he reiterated that he believed Colin Kaepernick was not being shunned by the rest of the NFL. Of course, very few things Goodell says these days can be taken even remotely seriously and it’s not surprising that he’s putting both fingers in his ears and screaming “LA LA LA I’M NOT LISTENING!”

But it’s still disappointing to see. Honestly, I don’t know why I give his words such weight. I know a lot of people here don’t like Kaepernick for various reasons that may or may not be silly, but it’s basically a fact at this point that he’s not got a job for very, very stupid reasons.

Though, I’m probably getting nowhere with this. I suppose we should just jump right into your links for the day, but expect some repeats in this slower part of the offseason.

