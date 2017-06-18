Way back in 2009, I stumbled across the most amazingly creepy video homage to one-time Tennessee Titans kicker Joe Nedney. He was a member of the San Francisco 49ers when the video was made, but the fan wanted to talk about his love for Nedney’s time with the Titans.

We can now add Brian Hoyer to the mix of randomly funny but creepy videos. Back in 2014, someone put together The Ballad of Brian Hoyer (h/t 49ers sub-Reddit). It’s interesting to note that this was published in September. He had a solid run for a stretch during that season, while working with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.