Titans sign WR Eric Decker

The Tennessee Titans have signed Eric Decker to a one-year contract, according to multiple media reports. The news is not surprising, as Decker has a home in Nashville, and his wife is a country singer. It was his only visit since the New York Jets released him, and he quickly took care of business.

Eric Decker and Jeremy Maclin were the two intriguing names to hit the market the last couple weeks. The San Francisco 49ers are overhauling their wide receiver depth chart, but they were never mentioned as having any real interest in either receiver. They will head into the season with Pierre Garçon, Marquise Goodwin, and Jeremy Kerley likely topping their depth chart. Rookie Trent Taylor will make the roster as well, leaving one or two spots for an assortment of players.

The Titans turn into even more of an intriguing team with this signing. Decker joins a pass catching group that includes wide receivers Rishard Matthews and Tajae Sharpe, tight end Delanie Walker, and recently drafted first round pick wide receiver Corey Davis. Tennessee went 9-7 last season, and it’s safe to say expectations are high. Their win total is set at 8.5 wins, and I’m guessing plenty of people will be betting the over.