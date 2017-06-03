The San Francisco 49ers signed cornerback Will Davis to a one-year contract on Thursday, and he is in town and ready to go. The 49ers had an OTA on Friday, so my guess is he was on hand for that.

Davis posted a picture Friday afternoon from the team’s facility. He is wearing uniform No. 4. Wide receiver DeAndre Carter is also wearing No. 4, so it would appear they will split the number for the time being. Once roster cuts happen in training camp, new numbers will be assigned for some players. The 49ers full list of roster numbers is here.