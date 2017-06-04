49ers 90-man roster following Will Davis signing

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their second week of OTAs by adding a new defensive back to the mix. The team brought in Jairus Byrd, Leon, and others, but eventually decided to sign former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Will Davis. The team released Rashard Ross to make room for Davis.

I’ve posted the updated 90-man roster down below. We could very well see some additional moves as the team has worked out a host of players. They brought in Elvis Dumervil most recently, but they have been working out and visiting with defensive lineman off and on the past few weeks.

I doubt we see any surprising moves between now and the end of minicamp, but one of the UDFAs or inexpensive free agent additions could be released to make room for a veteran addition. The final week of OTAs and the three days of mandatory minicamp will tell us more.

QB: Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley, C.J. Beathard, Nick Mullens

RB: Carlos Hyde, Joe Williams, Kapri Bibbs, Tim Hightower, Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida

FB: Kyle Juszczyk, Tyler McCloskey

WR: Pierre Garçon, Marquise Goodwin, Jeremy Kerley, Aldrick Robinson, DeAndre Smelter, Trent Taylor, Bruce Ellington, Aaron Burbridge, DeAndre Carter, Victor Bolden, Kendrick Bourne, B.J. Johnson III

TE: Vance McDonald, George Kittle, Logan Paulsen, Garrett Celek, Blake Bell, Cole Hikutini

OT: Joe Staley, Trenton Brown, Norman Price, John Theus

OG: Zane Beadles, Joshua Garnett, Garry Gilliam, Brandon Fusco

C: Jeremy Zuttah, Daniel Kilgore, Tim Barnes

OL: JP Flynn, Evan Goodman, Erik Magnuson, Richard Levy, Darrell Williams, Jr.

DL: Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner, Solomon Thomas, Aaron Lynch, Ronald Blair, Tank Carradine, Chris Jones, D.J. Jones, Pita Taumoepenu, Quinton Dial, Earl Mitchell, Noble Nwachukwu

LB: Ray-Ray Armstrong, Navorro Bowman, Ahmad Brooks, Brock Coyle, Reuben Foster, Eli Harold, Malcolm Smith, Dekoda Watson, Jimmie Gilbert, Donavin Newsom

CB: Rashard Robinson, Ahkello Witherspoon, Keith Reaser, Will Redmond, K’Waun Williams, Dontae Johnson, Prince Charles Iworah, Will Davis

FS: Jimmie Ward, Don Jones, Adrian Colbert, Lorenzo Jerome, Zach Franklin

SS: Eric Reid, Jaquiski Tartt, Vinnie Sunseri, Malik Golden, Chanceller James

K: Robbie Gould, Nick Rose

P: Bradley Pinion

LS: Kyle Nelson