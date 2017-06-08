The San Francisco 49ers opened practice to the media on June 8th and it was a day dominated by the defense. It’s common for the learning curve of the offense to be behind the defense at this time of year, especially with the team installing a complex offense on one side of the ball and simpler one gap defense on the other. Here are your top plays of the practice.

Brian Hoyer to Marquise Goodwin

At the beginning of team drills Hoyer threw a pass to the right side of the field where only Goodwin could reach it. Goodwin managed to haul it in from over his head with his fingertips.

Brian Hoyer to Jeremy Kerley

Hoyer threw a quick pass to Kerley in the flat, threading the needle between both Jimmie Ward and Keith Reaser. Kerley held onto the ball and continued upfield.

Dontae Johnson interception

Hoyer’s pass that was intended for Pierre Garçon, was thrown slightly behind the receiver. Johnson took advantage of Garçon not being able to hold on to the ball and kept it for himself.

Malcolm Smith interception

Hoyer’s pass that was intended for Carlos Hyde over the middle was tipped by NaVorro Bowman and intercepted by Smith. Smith, who went untouched, got back past the offensive line.

The sacks x5

C.J. Beathard was sacked twice, once by Pita Taumoepenu and another time by Jimmie Gilbert. Hoyer was sacked twice, once by DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead and a second time by Tank Carradine. Matt Barkley was sacked once by Chris Jones.

Earl Mitchell does his thing

The play was a handoff from Hoyer to Hyde but Earl Mitchell manhandled Daniel Kilgore onto the ground which caused him to get tangled up with Hoyer. The quarterback subsequently fell to the ground while the defense celebrated with quite bit of yelling.