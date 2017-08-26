Golden Nuggets: Farewell, Ahmad Brooks

Like taxes and death, every offseason you come to expect the “San Francisco 49ers will release Ahmad Brooks” rumors will come to fruition, then the one year you don’t think it’s going to happen, the 49ers go ahead and do it.

And if there ever was a good year for them to do it, it’s this year.

Is Brooks a good linebacker? You bet. Aside from his boneheaded penalties, he was a force to be reckoned with, a hammer on the field, Drew Brees’s kryptonite. But although he has stellar play, he’s simply not needed this year.

The 49ers have or had Eli Harold into his third year and nipping at Brooks’ heels. Brooks is on the wrong side of 33 and on the final year of his contract. And while you may make the argument of why don’t the 49ers release Pierre Garcon for this same reason—tell me which wide receivers are nipping at his heels to take his job?

With younger players showing that they could take the reigns and a rebuilding year on the horizon, you simply do not need a 33 year old linebacker and that salary (note: I’m not too familiar on the dead money hit as of this writing). Put Harold in and see what he’s got. He’s been on the bench for 3 years, see if he can start and then you’ll know if you have another position to draft for next year.

And as for Brooks, he’ll go to a contender. I only hope it’s not Arizona.

Onto the links!

