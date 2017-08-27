The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Minnesota Vikings, but hopefully escaped without significant injuries. Joe Staley left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury. Initially it was viewed as precautionary, and Kyle Shanahan felt good about it after the game. He said there was something there, and while Staley did want to return to the game, they wanted to play it safe.

Cam Inman mentioned seeing Jimmie Ward dealing with something in pre-game warm-ups, but it sounds like there is nothing to worry about there. Ward was doing some running and seemed to feel something in his hamstring. After the game, Shanahan told Inman that Ward got a scare, but it turned out it was something related to breaking up scar tissue that was a positive. He said Ward appeared pleased with the diagnosis after the game.

I know about breaking down scar tissue, but not enough from a medical standpoint to know what that entails. But Shanahan seemed to want to make it very clear that it was a good thing, not a bad thing.

Ward traveled with the team but did not play in the game. It seems unlikely we see him play this Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. It becomes a question now of how quickly the 49ers will look to move him back into the starting lineup.