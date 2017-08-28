Preseason depth charts are always a little odd, as they often don’t reflect the playing time nor do they seem to be a big indicator of which players are going to survive roster cuts. But we’ve been looking at each depth chart for the preseason, and the San Francisco 49ers just put out their preseason game book for Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

That includes the latest unofficial depth chart, and there are only two changes I can see. The first has Sen’Derrick Marks added at the back-end of the left defensive tackle list, behind Earl Mitchell, Quinton Dial and D.J. Jones, in that order.

The second has Eli Harold now starting at the SAM linebacker spot, thanks to the release of veteran Ahmad Brooks. Harold is on top, with Dekoda Watson second and Pita Taumoepenu third.

That’s it as far as changes go. Honestly, I’m pretty excited to see what Harold can do with a starting role. You’ll note that Erik Magnuson remains at the bottom of the left guard depth chart, where he should be despite the earlier buzz about him taking time with starters.

I do think it’s interesting to see Victor Bolden still listed as the second kick returner, and that Tim Hightower is still listed as the second running back. I have seen very little of Hightower but the 49ers seem to be a fan of his work.