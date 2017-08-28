The Detroit Lions and Matthew Stafford have agreed to terms on a five-year contract that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It’s not a surprising move, as Stafford has been considered the next upper-tier franchise quarterback due for a contract extension, and there’s no reason for said contract extension to do anything but increase with each new one. In July, we wrote about how Stafford was next in line.

We also noted that Stafford could be setting the market for a potential massive Kirk Cousins contract in 2018. Cousins hasn’t looked great thus far in the preseason, but if he has a big season on the franchise tag with Washington this season, he’ll be in line for a massive deal.

And, of course, the 49ers have been routinely linked to Cousins since Kyle Shanahan took over the team. Brian Hoyer is the starter for 2017 and the 49ers like what they’ve seen from C.J. Beathard, but until Cousins is locked up on a multi-year deal, the 49ers are going to remain in the conversation.

Recently, Fooch looked at the odds for Cousins’ 2018 landing spot, and the 49ers were among the favorites despite Cousins’ claims that he wants to be in Washington for life.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is notable for being the current highest-paid player in the NFL at $25 million per season. If this report is true, Stafford’s deal will eclipse that.

And quarterbacks are only going to get more expensive.