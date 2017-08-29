Vance McDonald was a divisive player here on Niners Nation, and I was among those who felt that he had little upside after a couple seasons of low output and serious drops. To me, the San Francisco 49ers are less doomed now than they were a week ago, and an extra fourth-round pick certainly plays a big part of that.

It’s also good, in my opinion, because the 49ers can throw someone like George Kittle into the deep end to see what he has to offer sooner rather than later. I think that’s the way to go about the tight end position. It’s a simpler position than receiver, but one with high demands. It’s not a “sexy” position, but when it’s not a strength, it’s glaringly obvious.

The 49ers are also coming off a decent performance against the Minnesota Vikings in the ever-important third preseason game. It wasn’t an amazing performance by any stretch of the imagination, but the starters looked good for the most part, and we saw a little more variety from Kyle Shanahan’s offense. I do think that will be the biggest change from preseason to the regular season — the variety of Shanahan’s play-calling.

Regardless, from where I’m sitting, things are still adequately doomed. Ya’ll know me — I’m convinced of our never-ending and all-encompassing doom. Everyone reading this is doomed and I am especially doomed. Shanahan, Brian Hoyer, Carlos Hyde, Solomon Thomas, Rashard Robinson ... they’re all doomed.

But things here on Niners Nation have been strangely positive, at least as far as the Doom Index is concerned. As usual, I’m tracking the previous Doom Index results, which you can find in an Imgur gallery right here.

Notably, there were more votes in the “pretty doomed” and “somewhat doomed” category, and fewer votes in the “least doomed” category. This was on the heels of a preseason loss, so it makes some sense.

But how do things stand after the game against the Vikings, also a loss, but one where the 49ers starters definitely looked better?