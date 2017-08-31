 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

49ers-Chargers first quarter score updates

New, comments

The 49ers final preseason game is here. It’s time for game threads!

By David Fucillo
/ new
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers wrap up their 2017 preseason schedule on Thursday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. This is your first quarter open thread. I’ve included a few helpful links, and also embedded the 49ers media Twitter list if you want to see what the media has to say during the game.

NFL.com score center
49ers roster sortable by uniform number, position
49ers depth chart

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Game time: Thursday, August 31, 7:00 p.m. PT
TV channel: CBS/KPIX-5
Online streaming: NFL Game Pass (free 7-day trial)
Radio: 680-AM, 107.7 (Bob Fitzgerald, Keena Turner) | Full listings

In This Stream

49ers-Chargers 2017 preseason game updates, TV schedule, stream, how to watch, more

View all 17 stories

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...