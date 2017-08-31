The San Francisco 49ers wrap up their 2017 preseason schedule on Thursday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. This is your first quarter open thread. I’ve included a few helpful links, and also embedded the 49ers media Twitter list if you want to see what the media has to say during the game.
NFL.com score center
49ers roster sortable by uniform number, position
49ers depth chart
Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Game time: Thursday, August 31, 7:00 p.m. PT
TV channel: CBS/KPIX-5
Online streaming: NFL Game Pass (free 7-day trial)
Radio: 680-AM, 107.7 (Bob Fitzgerald, Keena Turner) | Full listings
Loading comments...