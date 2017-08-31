John Lynch: Joshua Garnett injured reserve decision will likely come on Friday

The San Francisco 49ers have a decision to make with regard to offensive guard Joshua Garnett, and it sounds like the team hopes to have resolution on Friday. General manager John Lynch met with the media on Thursday before the preseason finale and said there will be a meeting with Garnett and the medical staff to determine just how long he might need to sit out.

They can return him from injured reserve, but if that is an option, it changes the timing of his placement on the list. If they just want to sit him for the year, they can put him on IR at any point and be done with it. If they want to potentially get him back later during the season, they have to wait until after final cuts to place him on IR. That means, he would have to be on the 53-man roster at the time of final cuts on Saturday, and then later moved to IR. If they want to use the return designation, they effectively have to risk losing a player to waivers they might want to bring back once they can clear Garnett’s roster spot.

The 49ers do not have to make roster cuts until Saturday, but it’s likely that decisions will happen tomorrow and we’ll start to hear about it. Some kind of word on Garnett should arrive sooner rather than later.