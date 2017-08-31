49ers to sit 29 players vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that 29 players are going to sit for the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. The final preseason game usually sees a lot of starers sit, and with no cutdown to 75 two days before, there are even more of them.

There are clear starters sitting out, but there are some intriguing names on this list. The most notable would be wide receiver Aaron Burbridge and defensive lineman Ronald Blair. Burbridge was the special teams captain for the first preseason game, and has gotten plenty of preseason work since. He has been seemingly on the bubble, but maybe he’s got a better shot than we expected?

The addition of Laken Tomlinson raised questions at guard but I am not entirely surprised Zane Beadles and Brandon Fusco are sitting tonight. Whomever ends up starting at left guard next week, the team is not playing anybody from their potential starting lineup. Here’s the full list of players sitting, courtesy of 49ers PR.

