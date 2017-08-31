C.J. Beathard to start at quarterback for 49ers vs. Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers will be sitting Brian Hoyer for the team’s preseason finale, and in his place, C.J. Beathard will start. The team’s backup quarterback position remains a question, but Beathard seems to be getting every opportunity to claim the job from Matt Barkley.

There is no indication on playing time, but my guess is the two quarterbacks get a half of play each. Given that this is the preseason finale, few starters are playing, but some will still be out there for both teams. Beathard might have a leg up, but as Kyle Shanahan previously said, he more or less knows what Barkley brings to the table. Beathard is new to the NFL, and the team wants to know as much as they can about him given that he might not play at all this season.

Out of all this, I suppose I feel a little bad for Nick Mullens. The 49ers signed him as a UDFA, and he’s spent all preseason carrying a clipboard. I wouldn’t mind seeing him get some fourth quarter playing time, just for kicks.