Video: Victor Bolden breaks another return for a touchdown

Has he secured a roster spot?

By David Fucillo
NFL: Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers face some tough questions at wide receiver. Rookie Victor Bolden made another strong statement in the preseason finale, returning a punt 92 yards for a touchdown. Two weeks ago, he returned a kick 104 yards for a touchdown. Here’s video of his punt return this evening.

Bolden is impressing in a big way on special teams. He and Trent Taylor have both looked good in returner roles, and that might not bode well for Jeremy Kerley. The 49ers signed Kerley to a three-year extension this offseason, but they have enough cap space that they could take the dead money hit if they preferred keeping one or two of the rookie receivers other than just Trent Taylor.

If the 49ers cut Bolden on Saturday, he will not clear waivers. You can’t teach football speed, and if he is available, somebody will claim him. You don’t find this kind of thing every day, so why not give him an opportunity in the coming season?

