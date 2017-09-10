Golden Nuggets: Gameday is here! 49ers welcome the Panthers in Week 1

Folks, it’s gameday around these parts, and not only that, it’s the first proper gameday in a long, long time. The San Francisco 49ers will be taking on the Carolina Panthers in a game that is both exciting and terrifying at the same time.

The 49ers are a huge question mark and I have no idea whether my prediction of “no more than 6 wins” is likely or if I was overestimating them. Then again, the Panthers are at their most vulnerable right now, and if there’s a time to play the team coming off that kind of 2016 season, Week 1 the following year is where to do it.

They’ll be looking for something to prove, but again, they are vulnerable, and I’m excited to see if the 49ers can find a way to do some damage and maybe earn a win for Kyle Shanahan in his first proper game as head coach.

No more words. Except for the coming few. Let’s get on with your links. Go Niners.

