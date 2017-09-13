The San Francisco 49ers are back in action after a tough Week 1 loss, and it only gets more difficult The 49ers travel north to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. The game kicks off at 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX, with Sam Rosen and David Diehl in the booth, and Jennifer Hale on the sideline.

For Week 2, FOX again gets the doubleheader. However, the 49ers are once again getting limited regional coverage. The folks at 506sports.com post weekly broadcast maps showing where each game will play everywhere in the United States. Here’s a look at where the 49ers-Seahawks game will be broadcast

1. Northern California - From Bakersfield north, no Santa Barbara

2. Nevada - Reno market

3. Oregon

4. Washington

5. Idaho - west and northern part of the state

6. North and west Montana

7. Alaska

There are not many international viewing options, as some of our resources have gone away. We used to have one for Canada and one for the Far East, but now we have neither. If you know of an international broadcast option, let us know in the comments.

Brazil: Potentially ESPN Extra

United Kingdom: Just NFL Game Pass (per NFL UK).

Armed Forces Network-Europe: No broadcast

Canada: Our friends at A Rouge Point do not appear to be updating anymore :(

Far East: Our friends at All Sports Network TV are still updating their website, so I am not sure if it is playing.