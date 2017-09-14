49ers-Seahawks announcers, Week 2, 2017: John Lynch called the last version of this!

The San Francisco 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks up at CenturyLink Field this weekend, with the game set to air on FOX at 1:25 p.m. PT. The 49ers-Seahawks rivalry of 2012 and 2013 has taken a mighty tumble, and will feature the bottom crew for FOX. Sam Rosen and David Diehl will be calling the game from the booth, and Jennifer Hale will be on the sideline.

A year ago, the 49ers played up in Seattle in a Week 3 matchup, and it featured the No. 2 FOX crew (h/t Eric Branch). I’m guessing the network thought a renewal of Chip Kelly vs. Pete Carroll was worth a better announcer crew. But who was in the booth was most interesting. Current 49ers general manager John Lynch was on color commentator duties for that game, paired with Kevin Burkhardt.

Lynch was always a solid announcer, and it sounds like he did plenty of homework in his preparation. Pete Carroll talked about all the questions Lynch would ask in their production meetings. I can’t imagine he specifically foresaw an opportunity with the 49ers eventually arriving, but it is helpful information nonetheless.

On a side note, this really does go to show how far the mighty have fallen. For a few years there, 49ers-Seahawks was all but certain to get the No. 1 or No. 2 FOX crew. This time around they get the bottom crew. Certainly no offense is intended to Rosen, Diehl, and Hale, but the 49ers have a ways to go to get back in the good graces of the broadcast networks.