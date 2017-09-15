Golden Nuggets: Fact checking

I feel so lucky to have Grant Cohn around to fact check Kyle Shanahan and to tell him how to coach. I am not sure if Mr. Cohn should be a 49er reporter or writing skits for Saturday Night Live. He is pretty hysterical.

I also feel very lucky that Shanahan and Lynch did not take certain 49er fan's advice and try to trade Carlos Hyde and Navorro Bowman. Not having Bowman when Foster went down would have been disastrous. It was also good to have an experienced veteran running the ball and blocking when most of the rest of the offense seemed to be taking the weekend off.

One player that did do a nice job on Sunday was offensive tackle Trent Brown who had the tenth best PFF score of all of the offensive tackles in the NFL last weekend. I wish I could say the same for the rest of the offensive line including Joe Staley.

All I am hoping for is that the 49ers improve a little each week. I wonder how many players had to crawl up and down the hill while contemplating their mental errors this week? Anyway, onto the hot links:

