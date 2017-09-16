Golden Nuggets: 49ers need to show improvement vs. Seahawks above all else

The San Francisco 49ers are 0-1 to start the season, and 0-2 is looking more likely by the day. They have a game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, a game that the 49ers probably won’t win, especially because it’s at CenturyLink Field.

Seattle didn’t look amazing in Week 1, and they’re 0-1 as well. But they played a lot better than the 49ers did. A lot of people said the Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers game was bad, but really it was two high-level teams stymieing one another. The Seahawks from Week 1 would embarrass the 49ers from Week 1.

Things ... will probably go about the same way in Week 2. But I’m looking forward to see if the 49ers can at least improve upon their Week 1 performance. With a young roster and a first-time head coach, I just want to see them not make the same mistakes with the same regularity.

Is that too much to ask for?

