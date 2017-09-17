Golden Nuggets: Bring on the Seahawks

Good morning and welcome to gameday, everyone. Today we have the San Francisco 49ers traveling to Seattle to face the Seahawks at Century Link. We all are familiar with how hard it is to play down there. If the 49ers were to pull an upset, the organization may as well add another two-three years on Kyle Shanahan’s six-year deal. That’s how rare and beloved a win could be.

But speaking in reality, I just want a lot more of what I saw last week. Yes, the 49ers offensive line was bad, but the way the team lost was a product of inferior talent, not by bad coaching schemes. So many times when Chip Kelly or Jim Tomsula coached the team, it seemed like the team lacked identity. In the horrible play, you couldn’t even see what the team wanted to do. Last week, the team that it is trying to become resonated. Shanahan—and John Lynch by extension—just can’t turn this roster around in one season. It was so refreshing seeing the team running around in sync, even if it led to only three points. Sure there are major problems, but this is a brand new system introduced to the players and they need to just keep at it.

It’s the equivalent of when I read someone’s manuscript. Sometimes if it’s rough, I can see the great story they are trying to tell—it’s just not polished enough or edited right to where it really shines. Others I can tell it’s just a bad story. Same scenario here: I can see a great offense, defense, and team coming in here, it’s just not there yet, and that’s fine.

You saw the same thing with Seattle (ugh, dare I make this comparison) in 2010 when Pete Carroll came in. Replacing Jim Mora, Carroll had a horrible roster and it took him two years to get Seattle turned around and heading into the right direction. We’ll see how Week 2 turns out, but as long as we can see some consistency and possible improvement, I’d say things are fine. Onto your links!

