49ers-Seahawks: Carlos Hyde’s best and worst run from Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers didn’t look great running the ball in Week 1, but that had a lot to do with the fact that they abandoned that run game relatively early. Against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, things looked much better.

They still didn’t run as much as I’d have liked, nor did they mix things up enough. But running back Carlos Hyde looked great with the ball in his hands and, importantly, I’m not sure Kyle Juszczyk missed a single lead block on the day.

Last week, we took a look at the film on Hyde’s best three runs against the Panthers. Today, we’re going to examine Hyde’s monster 61-yard rush against the Seahawks and what exactly went wrong on a play that saw him dropped for a loss of 2 yards later in the game.

As always, please let me know if there are any issues with the gifs. I’m using bigger gifs that are being compressed upon uploading and I’d like to hear about any egregiously long load times. Let’s take a look at the film, shall we?

3:54 of 2nd Quarter, 2nd and 4 from SF 17: Hyde left tackle to SEA 22 for 61 yards (Jeremy Lane)

Just about everything goes right on this play, but before we get lost in what happens at the beginning, I have to just say, look at Pierre Garcon go! A huge effort from Garcon likely gives Hyde another 15-plus yards here because Earl Thomas gets a good head start on the angle to Hyde.

The first thing to note is that the 49ers sell the play well on the right side of the line. The Seahawks crash that side, and the 49ers create their initial opening with that and a huge seal block from Juszczyk.

What really makes this play work is Marquise Goodwin going for the fake end-around on the back. Goodwin freezes the one guy on the outside who can get to Hyde — you can see him come in at the top of the screen as Juszczyk makes his block. I was going to make a coaches film gif of this play but really, Kam Chancellor biting on the fake end-around is all that it would show and I think you get enough of it from the gif above.

0:53 of 2nd Quarter, 2nd and 10 from SF 32: Hyde up the middle to SF 30 for -2 yards (Michael Bennett)

Hoyer makes some sort of adjustment before the snap, and slowed down, you can see Brandon Fusco telling Daniel Kilgore to shift to the left. Trent Brown looks like he has no idea what Fusco is talking about, and when the play starts, everything goes wrong.

Fusco goes left, Kilgore has no idea what to do so he tries to get around Fusco to stop Michael Bennett. Brown has no chance at stopping Frank Clark. I honestly have no idea what the call was here, what the blocking assignments were supposed to be or anything.

All I know is the Seahawks didn’t do anything inventive or unique. They ran exactly what they were showing they were going to run, and it completely annihilated the 49ers’ offensive line. I suggested that the two sacks allowed by the 49ers on the day were the product of miscommunication or bad play design, and I’m willing to put this one on that same list.