49ers-Rams injury report: Jaquiski Tartt, Jimmie Ward practice on Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers released their Tuesday practice participation report in advance of their game against the Los Angeles Rams, and there aren’t any surprises. Both linebacker Reuben Foster and safety Eric Reid were listed as not participating.

Safeties Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward were both listed as limited participants, along with tight end George Kittle. Tartt has a neck injury but is expected to play, and should start in place of Reid, who sustained a PCL injury against the Seattle Seahawks.

Reid will miss this coming game and perhaps more after that, and the same applies to Foster, who has a high ankle sprain. Ward’s hamstring injury is the same one that kept him out of Week 1, but he hasn’t reportedly suffered any significant setbacks so he should be good to go.

The Rams also released their report, and there aren’t any significant players on that list. Below you can find the report from each team after practice on Tuesday.

Tuesday practice participation report

49ers

DNP: LB Reuben Foster (ankle), S Eric Reid (knee)

Limited: TE George Kittle (hip), S Jaquiski Tartt (neck)

Rams

DNP: RB Malcolm Brown (hamstring), CB Kayvon Webster (shoulder)

Limited: TE Gerald Everett (thigh)