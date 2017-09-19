On this week’s episode of the Better Rivals podcast, the 49ers leave Seattle with a “moral victory.” Why is Kyle Shanahan’s offense struggling to get anything going? Where did things break down for San Francisco’s defense on the game-sealing drive after a very good effort? And how did Laken Tomlinson look in his debut? All that and more in Things We Think (4:20), plus our Spotlight Player of the Week (43:53), what to watch for against the Rams (47:08), and why we just can’t have nice things.
Better Rivals podcast: “Moral victories are for losers.”
David and Oscar recap the key takeaways from a surprisingly close loss in Seattle and get you prepared for Thursday night against the Rams.
