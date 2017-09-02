Golden Nuggets: Youth over experience

The first round of cuts has happened and there’s going to be a slew more before the San Francisco 49ers get to the 53-man roster. It seems like Kyle Shanahan (who has control over the 53) is preferring youth over experience, evidenced by releases of Tim Hightower and Matt Barkley in favor of rookie players like C.J. Beathard and Joe Williams.

Good idea.

The 49ers have gotten some significant pieces this year to develop, and we all know they are at least another year from doing anything significant. They have the veterans they need (added in the opening of free agency) why should they take the jobs of rookies they invested draft capitol in? Sure Matt Barkley is a better player now, but I said the same thing about him I’ll say about Beathard—I hope he doesn’t see the field, because the 49ers are in big trouble. There’s no sense in adding someone like Tim Hightower, when you have an impressing running back in Matt Breida and a running back you invested draft capitol in like Joe Williams, especially when it’s a young team in an obvious development season anyways.

Adding to that: it’s nice to be hopeful for the future when you see them willing to invest time into all this young talent. It means they see something that can blossom into a great player.

These are some good moves so far. Let’s see where it goes. Onto the links:

