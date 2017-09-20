Golden Nuggets: Another Chance for a Touchdown on Thursday

Two games in and the 49ers are still looking for their 1st touchdown and win of the season. The offense has stalled to start the season and most of that blame can be laid on quarterback Brian Hoyer. He and Kyle Shanahan get another chance to jumpstart the offense on Thursday night. While the start of the season hasn’t gone the way the team would like, the defense has been a big bright spot. They are playing like a top 10 defense, which is a major jump from last season.

One reason for the defensive jump is DeForest Buckner. DeForest continues to develop and looks like he will be an elite lineman in the league. On Sunday, he was not able to sack Russell Wilson, but he was credited with 4 quarterback hits and 5 hurries. He was also a major headache for Seattle’s offensive line in the run game. DeForest and the rest of the defense have taken a major step forward this season from their display last season. And they could regain rookie LB Reuben Foster faster than expected. He is now out of the walking boot and reportedly walking well.

Safety Eric Reid was injured on Sunday and he is officially out for Thursday’s game. He tried coming back into the game a few times, but was finally unable to continue playing. Fortunately for the 49ers, Jimmie Ward was able to come back and he will join Jaquiski Tartt as the starting safeties this Thursday. The 49ers could also have Adrian Colbert and Lorenzo Jerome play Thursday due to the Reid’s injury.

Thursday’s game marks the 1st game that Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay have to deal with a short week as head coaches. Both are considered offensive gurus, but Kyle has not had any offensive success so far. McVay, on the other hand, has had a positive effect on Jared Goff. It will be interesting to see how their teams come out on Thursday after tough, fought games on Sunday.

