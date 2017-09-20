49ers-Rams week means it’s time to Ram It

It’s Rams week, and while the rivalry has not exactly been great for some time now, it’s still one of the 49ers longest-held rivals. It will be some time before we see them squaring off again in the NFC title game, but the rivalry could grow more interesting with former co-workers Kyle Shahanan and Sean McVay squaring off twice a year.

However that turns out, it doesn’t change the fact that 49ers-Rams week means it is once again time for one of the all-time great team singing music videos. The Bears Super Bowl Shuffle is the most famous, and the 49ers Rap is amusing, but Ram It might be my favorite!