49ers-Rams week means it’s time to Ram It

One reason to love 49ers-Rams week!

By David Fucillo
It’s Rams week, and while the rivalry has not exactly been great for some time now, it’s still one of the 49ers longest-held rivals. It will be some time before we see them squaring off again in the NFC title game, but the rivalry could grow more interesting with former co-workers Kyle Shahanan and Sean McVay squaring off twice a year.

However that turns out, it doesn’t change the fact that 49ers-Rams week means it is once again time for one of the all-time great team singing music videos. The Bears Super Bowl Shuffle is the most famous, and the 49ers Rap is amusing, but Ram It might be my favorite!

