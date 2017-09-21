49ers long snapper Kyle Nelson gets on the stat sheet with a fumble recovery

It has not been a particularly pretty night of Thursday Night Football as turnovers have been the name of the game. The 49ers have given up the ball twice on an interception and a fumble, but they finally have a takeaway. Well, it was more a Tavon Austin giveaway, but the 49ers will take it.

Austin was back deep for a punt and the wind likely contributed to him muffing the punt. What was most impressive about the play though was that long snapper Kyle Nelson was the guy who got down there and recovered the punt. In the GIF below, he’s the guy who dives down on the ball after Austin muffs it.

Nelson has done some thing in the preseason getting the occasional tight end snap, but I’m pretty sure this is the biggest highlight of his career to date. Props to Nelson for the hustle to get down there and grab that ball!