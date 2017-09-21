 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reuben Foster is wearing a custom ‘Savage’ jersey on the sideline while inactive for 49ers-Rams

Yea, people might like buying this one!

By David Fucillo
The San Francisco 49ers are looking forward to the return of linebacker Reuben Foster, but in the meantime, the rookie is inactive for Week 3 Thursday Night Football. Normally, an inactive player is in a sweat suit with a t-shirt on. Not reuben Foster!

The rookie is sporting a jersey that has “Savage” in the nameplate. Well, let me correct myself. It says 5AVA6E. It has become a thing for players to use their numbers in their names. I don’t know why, but I suppose it is another identifier.

It is safe to say this is about to be the most popular custom jersey purchased at the 49ers stores.

@ferrarifoster ROCKIN that #SAVAGE Jersey. #SidelineBoyz #NINERGANG #49ers

A post shared by bigbodycisco (@bigbodycisco) on

