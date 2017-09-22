Niners Nation DOOM Index: Post-Week 3 loss to Rams edition

The San Francisco 49ers have come so close to winning each of their last two games, but have come up short both times. They are 0-3 to start the season, which isn’t that surprising in the grand scheme of thing, but that game against the Los Angeles Rams definitely hurt.

It’s a game that was out of hand from the opening whistle, though the silver lining is that the 49ers put themselves back into it. I’m not into the concept of looking at losses as a positive thing in regards to draft positioning, even for a rebuilding team and especially just three games into the season.

In other words ... the 49ers are doomed. I’m not sure if they’re less doomed now than they were after a crushing, narrow defeat at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks, but I think they’re certainly at least as doomed.

Together, we’re going down with this sinking ship, hand-in-hand, as doomed each other as the 49ers are, or at least close enough that it doesn’t matter. Technically, none of you could ever be as doomed as I personally am, but that’s just because of the endless screaming.

But we’re charting a spectrum of doomness, and charting how the 49ers move across that chart. It’s up to you to tell us each week how doomed the 49ers are, and after an 0-3 start, I’m going to guess quite a few “most doomed” votes this time around.

As always, you can find previous results from the Niners Nation DOOM Index at this Imgur gallery here.

So, how doomed are the 49ers?