49ers have a long road trip ahead of them

The San Francisco 49ers are tired and bruised after just three weeks of play. A marathon session for the defense against the Seattle Seahawks led to a grueling game against the Los Angeles Rams on a short week. They managed to get a bit of rest this weekend, but are about to embark on a three-game road trip that will span nearly 10,000 miles.

I’m not sure why the NFL saw fit to give them such a road trip after the trial of a short week — Thursday Night Football remains an abomination that acts as a huge slap in the face to player safety — but it’s what they have coming.

The 49ers will start with a Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Then they’ll travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to play the Indianapolis Colts and finally, in Week 6, will travel to take on the Washington NFL team at FedEx Field.

They will then play three of their next four from the relative comfort of Levi’s Stadim before finally getting a bye week in Week 11.

Currently, the 49ers have three defensive starters who are definitely out for the next game and likely a lot more than that. NaVorro Bowman, recovering from a serious injury a year ago, looked winded and gassed against the Rams and I don’t see that getting any better over the course of this road trip.

Then there’s running back Carlos Hyde, who has shown some durability issues in the past and has already been banged up once this year. I feel like Hyde’s best chances for an extension hinge on his ability to stay healthy over the course of the next several weeks.

This could be a bumpy ride, folks.