Golden Nuggets: Still Hoyer’s Offense

The 49ers travel to Arizona looking for their 1st win of this season. They have started off 0-3, but a win could give them a chance in the division. Other than the LA Rams, the other teams in the division only have 1 win each and are facing their own struggles. The 49ers will be looking to put together a complete game on Sunday when they take on the Cardinals.

Brian Hoyer had a rough start to the season, but after an interception on his 1st pass against the Rams last Thursday, he was able to have a decent game. His job is not on the line considering that the Kyle Shanahan is unlikely to hand his offense to rookie C.J. Beathard. Hoyer will get time to gain confidence and lead this offense.

The team released their unofficial depth chart for Week 4 and as was assumed, it looks like rookie Solomon Thomas will start in place of injured Tank Carradine. Reuben Foster and Eric Reid are still injured and unlikely to make their return to the field this Sunday.

